Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to €67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.66.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 646,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.