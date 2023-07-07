Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to €67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.66.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 646,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

