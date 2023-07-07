CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £299.88 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($380.61).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, David Fineberg purchased 168 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($379.54).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 147 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 317 ($4.02). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

CMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

