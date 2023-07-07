CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Up 9.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 29,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

