Citigroup Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $124.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.