Cipher Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,104 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,111 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

