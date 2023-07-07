China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 10.1%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 565,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 558,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

