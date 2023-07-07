China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.57

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
