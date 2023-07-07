China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.57

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

