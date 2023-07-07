Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.44. 182,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average of $401.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.