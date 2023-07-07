Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.44. 182,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average of $401.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

