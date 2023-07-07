Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. 1,161,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,489. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

