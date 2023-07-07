Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.76. 588,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

