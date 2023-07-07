Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 0.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CNC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $66.96. 814,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.