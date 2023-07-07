Cedric Pech Sells 2,738 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total value of $1,112,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,979,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $10.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.02. 1,682,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,859. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $418.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $89,157,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

