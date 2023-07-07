Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

