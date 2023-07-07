Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

