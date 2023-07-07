Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $428.01 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $428.01 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,843,416,448 coins and its circulating supply is 11,155,104,631 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,841,633,798 with 11,153,425,584 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03757748 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,661,030.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

