Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.50

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $473.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

