Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.03. 252,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 767,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.69.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 216.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after buying an additional 555,241 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after buying an additional 367,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,217,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 2,220.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 348,267 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

