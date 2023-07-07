Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.73. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 51,733 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

