Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.91. 696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

