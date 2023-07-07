Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Lessened by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,089 shares during the period. Calix comprises about 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 2.1 %

CALX stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.