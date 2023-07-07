Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Sells $60,564.45 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $60,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,675.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

