Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Andrei G. Stoica Sells 45,633 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 45,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $99,936.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,040,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,356.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
