Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Andrei G. Stoica Sells 45,633 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 45,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $99,936.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,040,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,356.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.