Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $850.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.56. The stock has a market cap of $350.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

