Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,000. Intuit comprises 1.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $451.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.86 and its 200-day moving average is $422.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

