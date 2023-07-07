Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.