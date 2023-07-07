Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,500 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $56.61 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

