Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Free Report)’s share price were up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 4,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,875 shares of company stock worth $119,550 over the last ninety days.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

