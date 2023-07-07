Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Trading 8.1% Higher

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Free Report)’s share price were up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 4,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.
Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
