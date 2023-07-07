BOCOM International Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Sell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BOCOM International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

XPeng Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.17. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

