BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.13

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.13 and traded as low as C$10.87. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 94,199 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.37.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th.

