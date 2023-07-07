Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 1,471,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,706,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Block Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

Further Reading

