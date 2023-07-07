BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 527 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.73). Approximately 61,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 102,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.78).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £521.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,005.88 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £5,140 ($6,523.67). 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

