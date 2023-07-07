Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Free Report) were down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 175,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,722% from the average daily volume of 9,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

