BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) & Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Head to Head Comparison

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -65.50% -5.96% -3.36% Kaltura -37.78% -127.52% -30.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $656.00 million 4.30 -$734.00 million ($1.05) -4.60 Kaltura $168.81 million 1.72 -$68.50 million ($0.48) -4.44

This table compares BlackBerry and Kaltura’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kaltura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaltura 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kaltura has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.04%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Risk & Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaltura beats BlackBerry on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Kaltura

(Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.