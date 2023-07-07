BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $55.33 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.50 or 1.00013847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06053595 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $55.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

