Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0729 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $34,451.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00185277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013527 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

