Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0690 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $32,074.82 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

