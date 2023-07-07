Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRDF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

