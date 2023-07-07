Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.30. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 11,918 shares.
Biomerica Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
Further Reading
