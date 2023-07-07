Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.30. Biomerica shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 11,918 shares.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Biomerica by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

