Beldex Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $266.46 million and $6.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.21 or 0.06174364 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,752,248 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,152,248 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.