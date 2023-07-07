Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0501 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $267.15 million and $7.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.85 or 0.06166037 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,747,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,147,424 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

