Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09. 3,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $716.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

