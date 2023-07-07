Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.98. The company had a trading volume of 412,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

