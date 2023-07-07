Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 3,483 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.46. The stock had a trading volume of 758,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,997. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.