Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

TGT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 513,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,434. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

