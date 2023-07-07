Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.46) to GBX 390 ($4.95) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.60) to GBX 545 ($6.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.33) to GBX 501 ($6.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 552 ($7.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 513.38 ($6.52).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 771.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

