Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 66.25 ($0.84).
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.92.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
