Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 66.25 ($0.84).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.92.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 151,274 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,560.56 ($84,478.44). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

