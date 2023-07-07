Barclays Initiates Coverage on Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCIVF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
About Oakley Capital Investments
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.