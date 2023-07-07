Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 92 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

MPC opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

