Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $848.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

