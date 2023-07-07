Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 3,980 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

